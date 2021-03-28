NOTICE OF RECORDS DESTRUCTION
Jefferson High School will soon destroy special education/speech-language therapy records of former students who have been out of school for at least five years. Former students may contact Jefferson High School at (406) 225-3317 within sixty days of this notice if they wish to review the files or obtain copies of the information contained in them. The information to be destroyed shall not include data collected on a routine basis that is maintained on all school children (such as the student’s name, address, telephone number, grade level completed, and year completed.) The data to be destroyed shall include information collected for identification, location, evaluation, and other items directly related to special education services which the student had received. Parents of students still in school but not in special education for at least five years may also request that their children’s records be destroyed. Parents of these students also have the right to inspect the special education records and obtain copies of the information contained in those records before they are destroyed. Persons having questions about this process or those persons wishing to request that records be destroyed may contact Jefferson High School at (406) 225-3317 for assistance. In informing parents about their rights under this section, Prickly Pear Special Services Cooperative and member districts will provide information stating that the records may be needed by the parents or the child in an attempt to obtain social security or other benefits.
Legal 21-028 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 24 & 31, April 7, 14, 21 & 28, and May 5, 12 & 19, 2021
