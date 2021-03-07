Notice of Reconvening of Public Hearing
Resolution No. 06-2021, Resolution and Order Abandoning a Portion of a County Road in Jefferson County, Montana.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will reconvene a public hearing commencing at 2:00 p.m. on March 23, 2021 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana and at this time will continue to take public comment on Resolution No. 06-2021 Resolution and Order Abandoning a Portion of a County Road in Jefferson County. The portion of county road which is the subject of this reconvened hearing is described as:
A portion of county road shown on survey map by County Surveyor, C.D. Flaherty, dated 1918, in Township 4 North, Range 2 West, and more particularly described as:
Beginning at pt. No. 5 described as 5th course S1/4 1/4 cor. of SW1/4 Sec.27
6th course east 1310 to S1/4 cor. Sec. 27 3878 to SE cor. Sec. 27 to pt. No. 6
7th course east 715 to pt. on line bet. Secs. 26-35 to pt. No. 7
8th course S42°30’E 912 to pt. No. 8
9th course S63°00’E 4407 to E1/4 Cor. Sec. 35 to pt. No. 9
Anyone wishing to offer comment on Resolution No. 06-2021 may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment. Written comment must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632) no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2021.
Further information on the action to be taken, or copies of Resolution No. 06-2021, can be obtained from the from the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone - 225-4025.
Legal 21-018 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 10 &17, 2021
