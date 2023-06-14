NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ESTABLISHING NEW WATER AND SEWER RATES FOR THE BASIN COUNTY WATER AND/OR SEWER DISTRICT
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ESTABLISHING NEW WATER AND SEWER RATES FOR THE BASIN COUNTY WATER AND/OR SEWER DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Basin County Water and/or Sewer District, Jefferson County, Montana, (the “District”) will meet on the 26th day of June, 2023, at 7:00p.m., at the Community Hall, Basin, Montana, for the purpose of holding a public hearing on increasing water rates and sewer rates for the District. The District is currently planning to provide significant improvements to its water system including replacing transmission mains and service lines up to the private property boundary and issuing approximately $196,000 in bonds (payable over 20 years at 2.5%) to pay for the improvements. The District Board intends to change its rates to pay the debt service on these bonds. The increased cost of operations and maintenance also requires the District to increase sewer rates.
The District currently imposes a Monthly Water Rate of $48 per connection. The new Monthly Rates for the Water System are proposed to be $62 per connection. The District currently imposes a Monthly Sewer Rate of $12 per connection. The new Monthly Rates for the Sewer System are proposed to be $23 per connection.
The new rates are anticipated to begin August 1, 2023. All persons who own property in the District and customers of the District may appear and be heard at the time and place of the hearing. For further information regarding the hearing or the proposed new rates, contact Dede Rhodes, District Secretary at P.O. Box 7, Basin, Montana, 59631 or phone at 406-465-1834.
By order of the Board of Directors of the Basin County Water and/or Sewer District
By: Jason Norman, President
Legal 23-063 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 14 & 21, 2023
