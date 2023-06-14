NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Montana Department of Corrections will hold a public hearing in Boulder City Hall, located at 304 N. Main St. Boulder, MT. 59632 on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:00 am The hearing will be conducted as a hybrid in-person and online meeting, utilizing the Zoom meeting platform.
The Department of Corrections and Boyd Andrews, which operates the Elkhorn methamphetamine treatment center, desire to increase the number of program participants over the number for which the Department currently contracts to an increased total of 56 beds. As such, the Department of Corrections is required to conduct a public hearing in the City of Boulder where the treatment center is situated.
The Department of Corrections invites all interested parties to attend the public hearing or submit comments to the Department prior to the public hearing.
Zoom Information:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/83229340015?pwd=S1ZLZVV3cU5zU0xCVFRsTkl1RXZJQT09
Meeting ID: 832 2934 0015
Password: 933473
Dial by Telephone: +1 646 558 8656
Meeting ID: 832 2934 0015
Password: 933473
Find your local number: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/u/kdUIYW9j67
Join by SIP: 83229340015@zoomcrc.com
Join by H.323 (Polycom): 162.255.37.11##83229340015
Public comment will be taken up to and at the above meeting. If you wish to submit written comments prior to the meeting, please send them in via email to kayla.sylvia@mt.gov or mail them to the Department of Corrections, ATTN: Megan Coy, P.O. Box 201301, Helena, MT 59620-1301. For any questions, please call (406) 444-9647
Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations to participate in the Department’s meetings, services, programs, or activities should contact the Department’s ADA Coordinator, Beth Strandberg, as soon as possible, to allow sufficient time to arrange for the requested accommodation, at any of the following: (406) 444-3803; TTY Relay Service 1-800-253-4091; Email: Beth.Strandberg2@mt.gov; mailing address and physical location: 5 South Last Chance Gulch, P.O. Box 201301, Helena, MT 59620-1301.
Legal 23-065 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 14 & 28, 2023
MNAXLP
