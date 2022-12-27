NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Boulder City Council will hold a public hearing & 1st reading of ordinance amendments and section appeals to:
1) The Planning Board/Zoning Commission held a public hearing on December 12, 2022, and made a recommendation to the City Council on December 19, 2022, to Repeal Title 15, Chapter 153, “ZoningCode”, Section 12, “Board of Adjustment”, and replace with Ordinance #2023-02, which allows the Board of Adjustment all power(s) and authority as prescribed under 76-2-221 through 76-2-228, MCA.
2) The Planning Board/Zoning Commission held a public hearing on December 12, 2022, and made a recommendation to the City Council on December 19, 2022, to repeal Chapter 153.14 “ScheduleofFees” which will allow the Boulder City Council to adopt, by resolution, a separate and stand-alone Schedule of Fees.
The hearing will be held at City Hall, 304 N. Main Street, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
Please contact the City Office at (406) 225-3381 with any questions. Written and verbal public comment will be accepted at the hearings or may be submitted via email to: cityclerk@cityofbouldermt.com.
Ellen Harne, City Clerk
Legal 22-147 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 28 and January 4 & 11, 2022 MNAXLP
