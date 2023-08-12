NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will conduct a public hearing commencing at 1:55 p.m. on August 22, 2023 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana, and at this time will take public comment on Resolution No. 19-2023, Resolution Estimating the Cost for Maintaining, Preserving, and Repairing the Improvements in Giulio Rural Improvement District No. 2527, Giulio Subdivision Rural Maintenance District. Anyone wishing to object to or offer comment on Resolution No. 19-2023 may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment, or may participate by joining remotely. Written comment must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632, via email to hauch@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023.
