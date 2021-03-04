Notice of Public Hearing
Resolution No. 06-2021, Resolution and Order Abandoning a Portion of a County Road in Jefferson County, Montana
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will conduct a public hearing commencing at 2:00 p.m. on March 2, 2021 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana and at this time will take public comment on Resolution No. 06-2021 Resolution and Order Abandoning a Portion of a County Road in Jefferson County. Anyone wishing to offer comment on Resolution No. 06-2021 may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment. Written comment must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632) no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 2021.
Further information on the action to be taken, or copies of Resolution No. 06-2021, can be obtained from the from the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone - 225-4025.
Legal 21-012 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 17 & 24, 2021 MNAXLP
