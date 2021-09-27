NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held for the purpose of reviewing an Application for Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus funds. Application is being submitted for a project to replace an elevator at Liberty Place/ Townhouse. Hearing will be held at the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s Conference Room, Boulder, MT on October 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Legal 21-121 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 29, 2021
