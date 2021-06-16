Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Jefferson County Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on July 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorders Office, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana, and at this time will take public comment regarding the Jefferson County Building for Lease or Rent Regulations. The regulations are intended to regulate the creation of buildings for lease or rent in the unincorporated areas of Jefferson County. These regulations will be adopted to address the requirements outlined in Title 76, Chapter 8 of the Montana Code Annotated. They will allow Jefferson County and landowners to consider and mitigate potential impacts that may result from buildings for lease or rent, to help protect the public’s health, safety, and general welfare. The regulations include: (1) items required for review; (2) review process; (3) variance provisions to help alleviate undue hardship; (4) a fee schedule for review costs; and (5) application forms. Anyone wishing to offer comment on Jefferson County Building for Lease or Rent Regulations may do so in person at the public hearing, via zoom, or may provide written comment. Written comment must be received in the office of the Planning Department, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. To join the meeting remotely via zoom, phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-9128, or 1-346-248-7799, or join via computer, tablet, etc: zoom.com/join, then enter meeting ID 671 828 8589. Further information on the draft regulations can be obtained from the Jefferson County Planning Department, 201 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone – 406-225-4040 or via email at lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.