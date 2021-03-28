Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will conduct a public hearing commencing at 2:00 p.m. on April 6, 2021 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorders Office, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana, and at this time will take public comment, consider, and pass upon Resolution No. 07-2021, A Resolution to Adopt The Jefferson County Capital Improvements Plan and Jefferson County Road Map Series, and Readopt the Jefferson County Fire Service Needs Assessment. Anyone wishing to offer comment on Resolution No. 07-2021 and the associated documents may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment. Written comment must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday April 5, 2021.
Further information on the action to be taken or copies of Resolution No. 07-2021 or the associated documents being adopted can be obtained from the Jefferson County Planning Department, 201 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone – 406-225-4040.
Legal 21-029 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 24 & 31, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.