NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
JEFFERSON COUNTY HEALTH BOARD
The Jefferson County Health Board will hold a public hearing on May 18, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., at the Clancy Elementary School located at 18 Clancy Creek Road, Clancy, Montana. The Health Board has scheduled the hearing to afford interested persons an opportunity to participate in the proposed creation of a special management area and septic maintenance program.
At the public hearing, a representative of the Environmental Health Department will explain the proposed additions to Jefferson County Wastewater Regulations, including the purpose and the potential impact of the regulations on property owners in the designated area. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to express their opinions regarding the proposed regulations.
Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing within thirty (30) days of the public hearing. Visit www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov for more information on the proposal.
The Health Board will make reasonable accommodations for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Megan Bullock at (406) 225-4126 or via email at mbullock@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov no later than May 17th to allow adequate time to make needed arrangements.
Jefferson County Health Board
Boulder, Montana
/s/ Christina Binkowski, Chair
Legal 21-049 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 5 & 12, 2021 MNAXLP
