Notice of Public Hearing
Passage of Resolution No. 18-2021: Resolution of Intent to Increase Rates for the Clancy Fire service Area
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will conduct a public hearing commencing during their regular Commission meeting commencing at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorders Office, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana, and at this time will take public comment on Resolution No. 18-2021, Resolution of Intent to Increase Rates for the Clancy Fire Service. Anyone wishing to offer general protests to and comment on Resolution No. 18-2021 may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment. Written comment must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59634) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Further information on the action to be taken, or copies of Resolution No. 18-2021, can be obtained from the from the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone - 225-4025.
Legal 21-106 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 18 & 25, 2021
