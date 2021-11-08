NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Board of Adjustments will meet on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the City Hall to discuss a variance request submitted by CCK Properties, Inc. for the property located at 500, 502, 504, & 508 W. Leslie Street.
Zoning Ordinance Chapter 11, Section 30.H.1. states: “Single-family dwelling-Each lot shall contain a minimum of 5,000 square feet and be at least 40 feet wide”. The property owner is requesting a boundary adjustment/aggregation to reduce the platted five (5) lots that do not meet the 40 feet width requirement, to four (4) lots that don’t meet the 40 feet width requirement. The intent is to build four (4), 17 ft. wide x 58 ft. long single-family dwellings.
Neighboring property owners have been notified. The public may attend the meeting and public comments may be delivered to City Hall prior to the meeting date.
Legal 21-137 Published in the Boulder Monitor November 10 & 17, 2021
