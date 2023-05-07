NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Board of Adjustments will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall to discuss a variance request submitted by Roy Kesterson for the property located at 407 N. Wickes St., Boulder, Montana.
The Variance Application received is requesting permission to house a hooved animal, (goat) within the R-2 zoning district, to be raised as a 4-H project. If the variance is approved, it will only be valid from the date of approval through the last day of the Boulder Fair.
Zoning Ordinance Title XV: Land, §153.34 Supplemental District Regulations states: Per the definition of Livestock, as defined in §153.07 (Horses, cattle, sheep, goats, swine, donkeys, mules, and other commonly domesticated hoofed animals), shall not be maintained in any district within the corporate boundaries of the municipality.
The public may attend the meeting and public comments may be delivered to City Hall prior to the meeting date.
Legal 23-051 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 10 & 17, 2023
