NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Board of Adjustments will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall to discuss a variance request submitted by Russell Giulio for the property located at 310 Cook St., Boulder, Montana.
The Variance Application received is for a 2012, 16x80 mobile home, which has already been placed at the property located within R-2 zoning district within the corporate city limits, to remain where placed.
Zoning Ordinance Title XV: Land, §153.52 Medium Residential District (R-2) allows for Modular homes assembled on-site and placed on a permanent masonry foundation, with Class A and B mobile homes being allowed only within mobile home parks.
“Mobile Home” as defined in City Code is: “A detached residential dwelling unit fabricated at a factory, not in accordance with the standards of the UBC, and designed for transportation on its own chassis to a building site for occupation as a swelling with or without a permanent foundation. This definition conforms to the definition of mobile home in MCA 61-1-501.
“Modular Home” as defined in City Code is: “A dwelling constructed at a factory in accordance with the Uniform Building Code applicable to site-built homes and transported to the site for final assembly on a permanent foundation. This definition conforms with the definitions of “Manufactured home” and “manufactured housing” in MCA §§ 61-1-513 and 76-2-302(4)
The public may attend the meeting and public comments may be delivered to City Hall prior to the meeting date.
