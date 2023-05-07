NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Board of Adjustments will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall to discuss a variance request submitted by Laurie Davis, dba Hidden Village Park for two tracts of property located between 4th and 5th Avenues, legally described as: Warner DG ADD, S32, T06 N, R04 W, Block D, Lot 1-8, 1.17 Acres and Warner DG ADD, S32, T06 N, R04 W, Block D, Lot 9 - 16, Acres 1.02.
The Variance Application received is requesting:
1) The park owner be allowed to move four new homes into the park, with the Board of Adjustment verifying with the park owner that the total number of homes located on each 1.0+ acre does not exceed a maximum of 9 homes per acre.
2) New homes be allowed to be moved into the park even though three of the current homes are in the city right-of-way.
Pursuant to Title XV, § 153.55 Mobile Home Parks: Mobile home parks must meet all the requirements of a planned unit development, as well as the following special conditions. (Please see Boulder City Code § 153.55, (A) & (B) Provisions for mobile homes and §153.39 Planned Unit Developments (PUD) for all requirements the Board of Adjustment will be reviewing).
The public may attend the meeting and public comments may be delivered to City Hall prior to the meeting date.
Legal 23-051 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 10 & 17, 2023
