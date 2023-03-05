Headwaters RC&D
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 8:16 pm
Notice of Public Comment
Headwaters RC&D Area, Inc., and their comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) committee have completed their draft CEDS update and will be accepting public comment on the document until 4pm on April 20, 2023.
Copies of the draft CEDS are available digitally and in paper format by contacting Headwaters RC&D, Kayla Lappin, Director of Marketing & Business Recruitment, 406-496-3171, 65 E. Broadway, Butte, MT 59701, klappin@bldc.net or by visiting: https://www.headwatersrcd.org/ceds.
All responses to the draft must be submitted to Headwaters RC&D by 4 p.m. April 20, 2023.
Kelly Sullivan
Headwaters RC&D, Executive Director
406-533-6765
Legal 23-019 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 8, 2023 MNAXLP
