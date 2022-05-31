NOTICE OF POLLING PLACES
Notice is hereby given that on June 7, 2022, a Federal Primary Election will be held at:
Whitehall Precincts No. 1-71 and 2-75, Whitehall Community Center, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Elk Park Precinct No. 3-75, Elk Park Fire Hall, noon to 8 p.m.
Boulder Precinct No. 4-75, Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder Building, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Basin Precinct No. 5-75, Basin Elementary School, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jefferson City Precinct No. 6-75, Jefferson City Community Hall, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Clancy Precinct No. 7-75 and 8-75, Clancy Museum, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Montana City Precinct No. 9-75 and 10-75, Montana City Fire Station, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The above precincts have been designated as accessible for the handicapped.
Any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.
A telecommunications device for the deaf {TDD) is located in the office of the Secretary of State. Information about elections can be received by calling 444-4732.
Dated this 26th day of May, 2022
Ginger Kunz
Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 22-072 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 1, 2022 MNAXLP
