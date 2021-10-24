Notice of Method of Counting Absentee Ballots
Notice is hereby given that absentee ballots will be publicly counted for the City of Boulder and Town of Whitehall Municipal General Election on Election Day, November 2, 2021 starting at 1:00 p.m. at the following location:
Clerk and Recorder Building located at 102 So. Monroe St., Boulder, as specified in 13-15-201. MCA, by the following method(s):
- counting by hand while the polls are open. Any person observing the procedures of the count must be sequestered with the board until the polls are closed and is required to take the oath provided in 13-15-112(4), MCA.
Counting will continue after the polls are closed.
Dated this 20th day of October, 2021.
Ginger Kunz
Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 21-133 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 27, 2021 MNAXLP
