Jefferson County, Montana
Notice of Intent to Expend
County Title III Funds
The Secure Rural Schools Act (SRS Act) was reauthorized by Public Law (P.L.) 117-58 and signed into law by the President on November 15th, 2021.
There is a required 45-day public comment period before using Title III funds. Eligible counties must first publish in a publication of local record a proposal that describes the intended use of the county funds. The county also must submit the proposal to any Resource Advisory Committee for the participating county. Counties are required to certify use of Title III funds.
The 45-day public comment period starts on February 15th, 2023 with publication of the proposed use of county funds in the County’s newspaper of local record, the Boulder Monitor and posted on Jefferson County’s website. On April 4th, 2023 the board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the use of these funds at 2:00pm at their regularly scheduled meeting in the Clerk and Recorder’s conference room.
Comments can be delivered in person or mailed to Jefferson County Commission, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632. Email comments to commissioners@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
Written comments must be received by 5:00 pm on Monday, April 3rd, 2023.
The amount for this initiation is $44,305 per funds available and budgeted for on September 6, 2022. Funds were received by Jefferson County in 2013 to present and have been verified by the Jefferson County Treasurer.
Authorized Uses: The following uses were authorized under P.L. 117-58 to Title III payments to states:
1) To carry out activities under the activities of the Firewise Communities program;
2) To reimburse the participating county for search and rescue and other emergency services, including firefighting and law enforcement patrols; 3) To cover training costs and equipment purchases directly related to the emergency service described in paragraph (2);
4) To develop and carry out community wildfire protection plans; and
5) To provide or expand access to broadband telecommunications services.
Previously received Title III funds can be used for any of the new uses now authorized.
Project 1: Jefferson Valley EMS, $15,000; Disaster and Emergency Services, $ 5,280
“To reimburse the participating county for search and rescue and other emergency services, including firefighting and law enforcement patrols.”
Project 2: Sheriff’s Office. $ 6,000; Jefferson County Fire Departments $ 8,025; Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group $10,000
“To cover training costs and equipment purchases directly related to the emergency service.”
Budget Summary
Revenue: Title III Funds Available, $91,988.85
Expenses: Jefferson Valley EMS, $15,000
Disaster and Emergency Services, $ 5,280
Sheriff’s Office, $ 6,000
Jefferson County Fire Departments, $ 8,025
Tri-County Fire Safe Working, Group $10,000
Total $44,305
Legal 23-016 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 15 & 22, 2023
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.