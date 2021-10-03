NOTICE OF HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of High School District No. 1, Jefferson County, Montana (the “High School District”), that pursuant to a certain resolution duly adopted at a meeting of the Board on August 17, 2021, a special election of the registered voters of the High School District will be held by mail ballot election in conjunction with the general election on November 2, 2021 for the purpose of voting on the question of whether the Board may sell and issue general obligation school building bonds of the High School District in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount of up to Twelve Million Five Hundred Thousand and No/I 00 Dollars ($12,500,000.00) for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of designing, constructing, renovating, equipping, and furnishing improvements to Jefferson High School, to include removing modular classrooms and constructing additions to house classrooms for general purposes and for science, art, music, career and technology education (CTE), and special education; renovating the existing building to include improvements to the performing arts space, safety and security upgrades, and accessibility improvements; installing mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades; making grounds and outdoor athletic facilities updates; related improvements and costs; and paying costs associated with the sale and issuance of the bonds. Each series of the bonds shall bear interest at a rate or rates to be determined at the time of sale and be payable semiannually during a term of not more than twenty (20) years.
The election will be conducted by the District Clerk solely by mail ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible registered voters in the High School District on October 14, 2021, and must be returned by each voter by mail to the office of the District Clerk, Jefferson High School, P.O. Box 838, Boulder, MT 59632 or in person to the office of the District Clerk, Jefferson High School, 312 South Main Street, Boulder, Montana, during regular business hours (8:00 am. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday (exclusive of holidays)), October 15, 2021 through November 1, 2021.
On Election Day, November 2, 2021, the only place for deposit of voted ballots will be the office of the District Clerk, Jefferson High School, 312 South Main Street, Boulder, Montana, which will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. All ballots must be in the office of the District Clerk by 8:00 p.m. on November 2, 2021 in order to be counted. All ballots will be tabulated in accordance with Montana law with the preliminary results, if known, expected to be released after 8:00 p.m. on that day.
A qualified voter who will be absent from the High School District during the time the election is being conducted may:
(a) vote in person in the office of the District Clerk as soon as the ballots are available and until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day; or
(b) make a written request prior to noon on November 1, 2021, signed by the applicant and addressed to the office of the District Clerk requesting the ballot be mailed to an address other than that which appears on the registration records.
An elector may obtain a replacement ballot if his or her ballot is destroyed, spoiled, lost, or not received by the elector, by filling out and mailing, emailing, or faxing back a completed replacement ballot request form or by personally appearing at the office of the District Clerk, Jefferson High School, at 312 South Main Street, Boulder, Montana
Ballots may be returned in person at the place of deposit listed above, or returned by mail. If returning by mail, please use the then-prevailing first-class-postage price or one Forever Stamp. Postmark date does not apply; ballots returned by mail must be received at the office of the District Clerk by the 8:00 p.m. Election Day deadline to be counted.
Please note, all electors, as defined in Section 20-20-301, MC.A., are those who reside within the High School District and are registered to vote by the close of registration on October 4, 2021.
For electors who miss the close of registration deadline, such electors may register late and vote in the election through the office of the County Election Administrator, located at102 S. Monroe St., in Boulder, Montana if the County Election Administrator receives and verifies the electors voter registration information prior to noon on November 1, 2021.
DATED this 17th day of August, 2021
/s/ Lorie Carey
District Clerk
Legal 21-125 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 6, 13 & 20, 2021 MNAXLP
