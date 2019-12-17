Montana Fifth Judicial District Court, Jefferson County
Cause No.: DV-2019-104
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
In the matter of the Name Change of Jon Stoelting, Jon Stoelting, Petitioner: This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jon Alan Stoelting to Jon Alan Amerman. The hearing will be on January 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Jefferson County.
Date: Dec. 11, 2019
Dorianne Woods, Clerk of District Court
Katherine Stain, Deputy Clerk of Court
Legal 19-155 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 18 & 25, 2019, and January 1 & 8, 2020 MNAXLP
