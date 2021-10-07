MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL COURT,
JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the name change of Heidi Elaine Leithead-Villa, Petitioner. Cause No. DV-2021-59.
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Heidi Elaine Leithead-Villa to Heidi Elaine Villa. The hearing will be on November 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Jefferson County.
Dated: September 17, 2021
Dorianne Woods, Clerk of District Court
Legal 21-129 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021 MNAXLP
