MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the change of name of: Mikal Lynn Fife, Petitioner. Cause No. DV-2023-35.
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that the petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mikal Lynn Fife to Mikal Lynn Monn. The hearing will be May 31, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Jefferson County.
Date: April 13, 2023
/s/ Dorianne Woods
Clerk of District Court
Legal 23-038 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 19 & 26 and May 3 & 10, 2023 MNAXLP
