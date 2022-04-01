MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Name Change of Ashley Marie Horne, Ashley Marie Horne, Petitioner. Cause No. DV-2022-13
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ashley Marie Horne to Ashley Marie Storrud.
The hearing will be on May 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Jefferson County.
Date: March 25, 2022
/s/ Dorianne Woods,
Clerk of District Court
Legal 22-032 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 30 & April 6, 13 & 20, 2022. MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.