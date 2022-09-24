Jeffrey R. Glovan
Jeffrey R. Glovan
Vicevich Law
3738 Harrison Ave.
Butte, MT 59701
Telephone: ( 406) 782-1111
Fax No.: ( 406) 782-4000
State Bar of Montana No. 11527
Attorney for Petitioner
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the paternity of Christopher Clark Borton, Petitioner, vs. Linda Kathleen Pitt Borton and the Estate of Sherman Lynn Moppin, deceased, Respondents. Cause No. DF-2022-1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
AMENDED VERIFIED PETITION
FOR PATERNITY
Please take notice that Petitioner, Christopher Clark Borton, has petitioned the District Court for the Fifth Judicial District to establish paternity and correct his birth certificate to reflect the name of his true father, from Richard Clark Borton to Sherman Lynn Moppin. The petition for establishment of paternity and correction of birth certificate will be heard by a District Court Judge on the 9th day of November, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the above-entitled Court. At any time before the hearing, objections may be filed by any person who can demonstrate good reasons against the paternity and birth certificate correction.
Dated this 7th day of September, 2022
/s/ Dorianne Woods
Clerk of Court
Legal 22-114 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 28 and October 5 , 12 & 19, 2022 MNAXLP
