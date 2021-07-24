NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING
The Montana City School District No. 27 Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 for the purpose of considering and adopting the final 2021-2022 budget for the district. The meeting will be held in the Montana City School Conference Room beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting of the trustees may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the district’s budget. Any taxpayer in the district may attend the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget. There will be the link to Zoom on the Agenda posted for this meeting.
Legal 21-098 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 28 & August 4, 2021 MNAXLP
