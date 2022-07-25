NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING
CLANCY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The final budget meeting will be held August 11th, 2022, at 5:30pm in the library of Clancy Elementary School. The Trustees will meet to consider and adopt the final budget of the district. The meeting of the trustees may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the district’s budget.
Any taxpayer in the district may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget.
For further information, please contact Jennifer Goehring, District Clerk, or Dave Selvig, District Superintendent.
Legal 22-082 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 27, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.