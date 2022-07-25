NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING
Boulder Elementary District No. 7 will hold a meeting on August 8, 2022 at the Boulder Elementary School Room #103 at 5:30 p.m. to consider and adopt the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The meeting may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the district’s budget, and any taxpayer in the district may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget.
Legal 22-083 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 27 & August 3, 2022
