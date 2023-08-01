NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING
NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING
Basin Elementary District No. 5 will hold a meeting on August 9, 2023 at the Basin Elementary School 3:30 p.m. to consider and adopt the final budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The meeting may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the district’s budget, and any taxpayer in the district may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget.
Legal 23-087 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 2, 2023 MNAXLP
