NOTICE OF FILING
Declarations for Nomination for the following offices are available through the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Candidates may file beginning January 9, 2020. The last day to file is March 9, 2020, at 5:00 pm.
County Commissioner, District 2, 6-year term: $319.67 fee
Clerk of District Court, 4-year term: $319.67
Justice of the Peace, unexpired 2-year term: $309.67
Superintendent of Schools, unexpired 2-year term: $311.67
Jefferson Valley Soil Conservation Supervisor: No fee
