Declarations of Nomination for the following Municipal offices are available through the Clerk and Recorder’s office or the City Clerk’s office. Declarations are due no later than 5:00 p.m. June 19, 2023. Filing fees are $15.00.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Declarations of Nomination for the following Municipal offices are available through the Clerk and Recorder’s office or the City Clerk’s office. Declarations are due no later than 5:00 p.m. June 19, 2023. Filing fees are $15.00.
Town of Whitehall - Alderman
Ward 1 - 4 year term
Ward 2 - 4 year term
Ward 3 - 4 year term
City of Boulder - Councilman
Ward 1 - 4 year term
Ward 2 - 4 year term
Legal 23-045 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 3, 10 & 17 2023 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.