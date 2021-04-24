NOTICE OF FILING 

Declarations of Nomination for the following Municipal offices are available through the Clerk and Recorder’s office or the City Clerk’s office. Declarations are due no later than 5 :00 p.m. June 21, 2021. Filing fees are $15.00. 

 

Town of Whitehall

Alderman

Ward 1 - 4 year term 

Ward 2 - 4 year term

Ward 3 - 4 year term

Mayor - 4 year term

 

City of Boulder

Councilman

Ward 1 - 4 year term

Ward 2 - 4 year term 

Mayor - 4 year term 

 

Legal 21-047 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 28 and May 5 & 12, 2021        MNAXLP

