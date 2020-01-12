Declarations for Nomination for the following offices are available through the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Candidates may file beginning January 9, 2020. The last day to file is March 9, 2020, at 5:00 pm.

County Commissioner, District 2, 6-year term: $319.67 fee

Clerk of District Court, 4-year term: $319.67

Justice of the Peace, unexpired 2-year term: $309.67

Jefferson Valley Soil Conservation Supervisor: No fee

Legal 20-004 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 15, 22, & 29, 2020                        MNAXLP

