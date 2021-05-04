NOTICE OF FILING
Declarations of Nomination for the following Municipal offices are available through the Clerk and Recorder’s office or the City Clerk’s office. Declarations are due no later than 5 :00 p.m. June 21, 2021. Filing fees are $15.00.
Town of Whitehall-AldermanCity of Boulder-Councilman
Ward 1 - Unexpired 2-year termWard 1 - 4 year term
Ward 1 - 4 year term Ward 2 - 4 year term
Ward 2 - 4 year term Mayor - 4 year term
Ward 3 - 4 year term
Mayor - 4 year term
Legal 21-048 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 5, 12 & 19, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.