NOTICE OF ELECTION
Notice is hereby given that ballots will be mailed to the voters on April 16, 2021, for the election of one trustee representing Clancy Elementary District No. 1 and one at large trustee, three year terms, for the Board of Trustees of Jefferson High School District No. 1. The candidates who have filed for office are: representing Clancy Elementary District No. 1 trustee - Camilla A. Robson; at large trustee - Dan Johnson, Carrie Lindsay, and Dani Morris.
Notice is hereby given that ballots will be mailed to the voters on April 16, 2021 for the election of two trustees, three year terms, for the Board of Trustees of Montana City School District No. 27 and a Technology Fund Levy. The candidates who have filed for office are: Stephanie Boysen, Patricia Spencer, and Mikal Wilkerson. This election will be conducted by MAIL BALLOT ONLY. The regular polling places will not be open.
The place of deposit and the days and times when ballots may be returned to the place of deposit before election day and on election day are:
Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Office
102 So. Monroe Street
Boulder, Mt. 59632
Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
Election Day, May 4, 2021, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Notice of Change to Availability of Late Registration for the May 4, 2021 School and Special Purpose District Elections
Notice is hereby given that due to a change in Montana law, late registration for elections held on May 4, 2021 is available during business hours at the County elections office until 12pm on May 3, 2021.
In order to be counted, ballots must be received at the election office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, May 4, 2021.
If you have questions about your ballot please call 225-4020. If you believe you were to receive a ballot and didn’t, ballot(s) may be obtained at the Clerk and Recorder’s office.
DATED this 23rd day of April, 2021.
Bonnie Ramey
Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 21-044 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 28, 2021 MNAXLP
