NOTICE OF ELECTION
Notice is hereby given that ballots will be mailed to the voters on October 15, 2021, for the election of Councilman in the City of Boulder, Mayor of the Town of Whitehall, and a public vote for the Town of Whitehall to start the process to be included in the Jefferson Valley Rural Ambulance District.
This election will be conducted by MAIL BALLOT ONLY. The regular polling places will not be open.
The place of deposit and the days and times when ballots may be returned to the place of deposit before election day and on election day are:
Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Office
102 So. Monroe Street
Boulder, Mt. 59632
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, November 2, 2021, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In order to be counted, ballots must be received at the election office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 2, 2021.
If you have questions about your ballot, please call 225-4020. If you believe you were to receive a ballot and did not, ballot(s) may be obtained at the Clerk and Recorder’s office.
DATED this 30th day of September 2021.
Ginger Kunz, Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 21-128 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 6, 13 & 20, 2021 MNAXLP
