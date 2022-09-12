NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGISTRATION
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that regular registration for the Federal General Election to be held on November 8, 2022, will close at 5:00p.m. on October 11, 2022.
*NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register and vote in the election by showing up at the county election before 12:00 PM (noon) the day before Election Day.
All active and inactive electors of Jefferson County are entitled to vote at said election.
Inactive Electors may reactivate by appearing at the polling place to vote, by requesting an absentee ballot in any election or by notifying the County Election Administrator in writing of the elector’s current address in the county.
Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by submitting a form for registration by mail or by appearing at the county election office. If you have moved, it is necessary to have your registration transferred to your present address.
DATED this 12th day of September 2022.
Ginger Kunz, Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 22-104 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 14, 21 & 28, 2022
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.