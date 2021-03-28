NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that regular registration for All School District Elections to be held on May 4, 2021, will close at 5:00 p.m., on April 5, 2021.
*NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office up to and including on election day. Between noon and the close of business on the day before Election Day, you can complete and submit a voter registration card, but you will need to return to the local election office on Election Day to pick up and vote a ballot.
All active and inactive electors are entitled to vote at said election.
Inactive electors may reactivate by appearing at the polling place in order to vote, by requesting an absentee ballot in any election, or by notifying the County Election Administrator in writing of the elector’s current residence in the county.
Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing before the County Election Administrator.
If you have moved, it is necessary to have your registration transferred to your present address.
DATED this 17th day of March, 2021.
Bonnie Ramey, Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 21-023 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 17, 24 & 31, 2021
MNAXLP
