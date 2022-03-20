NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that regular registration for All School District Elections to be held on May 3, 2022, will close at 5:00 p.m., on April 4, 2022.
*NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office up to noon the day before the election.
All active and inactive electors are entitled to vote at said election.
Inactive electors may reactivate by appearing at the polling place in order to vote, by requesting an absentee ballot in any election, or by notifying the County Election Administrator in writing of the elector’s current residence in the county.
Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing before the County Election Administrator.
If you have moved, it is necessary to have your registration transferred to your present address.
DATED this 8th day of March, 2022.
Ginger Kunz, Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 22-019 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 16, 23 & 30, 2022
