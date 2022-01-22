NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (NOAORFP) FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES
Basin County Water and Sewer District in Basin, Montana, is requesting proposals for engineering services to assist the board of directors, at a minimum, in pre-design approval of a portion of our currently identified and funded project, and at a maximum, assist in grant writing, development of a final construction design, preparation of construction bid documents, assist in bidding, and monitor construction activities, including related grant administration and management, as well as other engineering services, in compliance with all applicable requirements of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for the State of Montana.
Copies of the detailed Request for Proposals (RFP) including a description of the services to be provided by the respondents, the minimum content of responses, and the factors to be used to evaluate the responses can be obtained by contacting Basin County Water and Sewer District, PO Box 7, Basin, MT 59631 or email at basinwaterandsewer@gmail.com or telephone 406-465-7454, during regular business hours. All responses to the detailed RFP for engineering services must be submitted by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Legal 22-004 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 26 & February 2, 2022. MNAXLP
