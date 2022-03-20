Notice of Availability of Environmental Assessment
Montana City School District will hold a public hearing on April 13th, 2022 at 6:30 pm at 11 McClellan Creek Road, Clancy, MT 59634 for the purpose of obtaining comments regarding the environmental review record for the proposed new well pump and treatment project that will provide safe and reliable drinking water for students, staff, and the community who utilize the Montana City School. This proposed project will also provide a second reliable back-up water source.
At the public hearing the proposed project will be explained, including the purpose and proposed area of the project, activities, budget, possible sources of funding, any costs that may result for local citizens as a result of the project, and a decision will be made on the environmental assessment. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and express opinions regarding the proposed project and any environmental impacts.
Comments may be given orally at the meeting or submitted in writing before April 12th at 5:00 pm.
Anyone wanting to review the environmental review record and project impacts or submit questions and comments should contact Holly Manning at Robert Peccia & Associates, 406-447-5000. Copies of the draft environmental record is available at Robert Peccia & Associates, P.O. Box 5653, Helena, MT 59604 and will also be available at the public meeting.
Legal 22-015 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 16, 2022 MNAXLP
