NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of Clancy School District No. 1, Jefferson County, State of Montana that the Annual School Election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by mail ballot. Ballots may be returned to the following locations, at the following times:
Location Prior to Election Day: 18 Clancy Creek Road, Clancy, MT 59634 and Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location on Election Day: 18 Clancy Creek Road, Clancy, MT 59634 and Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Electors will consider the following issues at the election:
2 (Two) Trustee(s) to be elected for a three (3) year term.
A qualified registered elector who will be absent from the district during the time the election is being conducted may: a) vote in person in the election administrator’s office as soon as the ballots are available and until noon the day before the ballots are scheduled to be mailed; b) make a written request, signed by the applicant and addressed to the election administrator, that the ballot be mailed to an address other than the address that appears on the registration card. The district clerk/election administrator’s office is located at: 18 Clancy Creek Road, Clancy, MT 59634
If you miss this regular registration deadline (30 days prior to the election), you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office by noon on the day before election day. The late registration certificate may be exchanged for a ballot at the school election administrator’s office until the close of polls on election day. The county election office is located at: 102 S. Monroe St., Boulder, MT 59632
A late registrant may obtain a ballot on election day at the following location: 18 Clancy Creek Road, Clancy, MT 59634
DATED this 1st day of April 2022
District Clerk: Jennifer Goehring
Legal 22-036 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 13, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.