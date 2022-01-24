NOTICE
Liberty Place, Inc. has applied for two Montana Department of Transportation grant funds in the amount of $96,905.00 for the Whitehall Public Transportation Program in Whitehall and $8,000.00 for the town of Boulder’s Transportation Program. Funding will be used for operating expenses associated with providing transportation services to the general public, elderly, and persons with disabilities within both towns. The applications can be viewed at 1147 MT HWY 55, Whitehall, MT until February 28, 2022.
Legal 22-006 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 26, 2022. MNAXLP
