NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of § 2-2-302, MCA, the Board of Trustees of Jefferson High School District No.1 intends to take action on the following matter at a Board Meeting to be held on the 16th day of May, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jefferson High School Library.
The possible employment of Lorie Carey who is related to Buster Bullock by consanguinity (blood) within the fourth degree or affinity (marriage) within the second degree for the position of Business Manager/Clerk of the Board of Trustees.
If you have any questions, comments, or objections prior to said Board Meeting, please direct all such inquiries to:
Erik Wilkerson, Superintendent
Jefferson High School District No. 1
Phone Number: 406-225-3740
Fax Number: 406-225-3289
Email: erik.wilkerson@jhs.k12.mt.us
Legal 23-043 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 3 & 10, 2023
