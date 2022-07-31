LEGAL NOTICE
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the Jefferson County Planning Board will hold a public hearing in the Conference Room at the Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Office in Boulder on the following item:
HIDDEN VALLEY RV PARK & CAMPGROUND SUBDIVISION
Jeff and Ann Price have proposed a one lot subdivision to create a 9.81-acre lot from a 320 acre property and to create a commercial 40 space RV park and campground for seasonal use as a major subdivision for rent or lease on the 9.81 acre parcel. The property is in the N ½ of Section 23, Township 3 North, Range 1 West. The property is not located within a zoning district. The property is currently not developed and has no water or wastewater facilities present. The property is accessed by Price Road, which is a county road.
Onsite improvements proposed include a road network, 40 camp sites, water and wastewater system, park area, office, and a storage building. Four variances are requested in association with the road standards for the internal roads including: (1) an allowance for one-way internal roads, (2) use of 3 inches of recycled asphalt over 3 inches crushed surface course m crushed aggregate instead of 6 inches of crushes aggregate, (3) use of local base of surface course material, and (4) all public access roads to any commercial development must be paved.
The relevant information regarding the agenda item may be viewed at the Jefferson County Planning Dept, located in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The Planning Board encourages the public to attend this meeting and voice comments they may have on the proposal. The Planning Dept will accept written comments on behalf of the Planning Board. Written comments must be received for consideration by the Planning Board by August 23rd at 5:00 pm. Comments can also be presented to the Planning Board during the August 24th public hearing. The County Commissioners are scheduled to review the proposal on September 6, 2022 at 1:45 pm and the public is welcome to attend their meeting. Please mail comments to Jefferson County Planning Dept, PO Box H, Boulder, MT, 59632 or send them by e-mail to lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
Legal 22-086 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 3, 2022 MNAXLP
