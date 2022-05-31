NOTICE
Early preparation of the Primary Election absentee ballots will be conducted on Friday June 3, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. and Monday June 6, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Clerk and Recorder Building located at 102 S. Monroe St. Boulder. Observers are permitted to view all procedures.
Date this 27th day of May, 2022
Ginger Kunz
Jefferson County Election Administrator
