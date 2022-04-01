Notice
City of Boulder Water Restrictions
Mandatory outside water use restrictions are effective
April 1 through September 30. (Ordinance 2009-02, passed 3/16/2009)
• Everyone on the East side of Main Street may water lawns on even calendar days. Everyone on the West side of Main Street may water lawns on odd calendar days.
• Hand watering of plant material other than lawns and grass is not subject to restrictions. Hand watering of lawns and grass may only occur during the designated day for irrigation of established lawns and landscaping at that address.
FUN FACT: It’s ideal to water about one inch per week:
20 minutes, 3 times a week will give a lawn about one inch of water.
PENALTIES FOR NON-COMPLIANCE WILL BE ASSESSED AND INCLUDED
IN THE PROPERTY OWNER’S WATER BILL.
If you have any questions, please contact the City of Boulder office
at 225-3381. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.