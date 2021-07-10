Legal Notice

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is proposing to address a new septic drainfield to adequately serve the increased visitation at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Parks.  The drainfield will be located at the northwest end of the state park campground.

It can be viewed on MFWP’s website at: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices

Legal 21-085 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 14 & 21, 2021

