JEFFERSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE BOARD
February 14, 10:30 am
Clerk & Recorder’s Conference Room
To join remotely, phone: 1-646-558-8656. Computer: zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Minutes
Manager’s Report
Correspondence, Public Comment
Items for Board’s action, review or consent:
Price increase for refrigerant units
Request approval of two new bins built by shop
Applications for adjustment and/or cancellation
James McCauley Boulder welding and auto #1662 Requesting refund 2022 and cancelation going forward.
Montana City School #7213 Cancelation and Refund Bare land.
